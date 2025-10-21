'Deeply saddened': PM Modi pays heartfelt tribute to veteran actor Asrani Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the death of veteran actor Govardhan Asrani, calling him a gifted and versatile entertainer. The ‘Sholay’ actor passed away at 84 in Mumbai, leaving behind over five decades of cinematic brilliance.

New Delhi:

The smiles may have diminished, but the memories will always be eternal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined millions of Indians in grief over the passing away of veteran actor Govardhan Asrani, the man who made generations of people laugh until their sides ached. The 'Bawarchi' actor died at 84 on October 20, 2025, in Mumbai.

With over half a century of experience and over 300 movies, he became Indian cinema's most popular comic legend. From his iconic "Angrezon ke zamane ke jailor" role in 'Sholay' to scores of comedic and emotional roles over the decades, his performances are still revered by both audiences and contemporaries.

Prime Minister Modi's tribute to Asrani

In a heartfelt post on X, the Prime Minister wrote, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Govardhan Asrani Ji. A gifted entertainer and a truly versatile artist, he entertained audiences across generations. He particularly added joy and laughter to countless lives through his unforgettable performances.”

Tributes poured in from across the nation, with actors, filmmakers and political leaders remembering him as “the face of laughter” and “the man who made India smile.” Fans shared emotional posts and classic film clips, celebrating the charm that made Asrani a household name.

Asrani’s death cause

The legendary actor passed away at the age of 84 in Mumbai on Sunday. According to reports, Asrani had been unwell for some time and was receiving treatment at a private hospital. His final rites were performed in the presence of family, friends and colleagues from the film industry.

A career built on laughter and timeless roles

In a career spanning over five decades and more than 300 films, Asrani proved that comedy, when done with heart, is no less than art. His unforgettable performance as the jailor in ‘Sholay’ remains one of the most quoted acts in Indian film history. There was a childlike innocence to his act that made him an icon in the comedy world.

Asrani brought warmth and hilarity to cult favourites like ‘Chupke Chupke’, ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’, ‘Bawarchi’, ‘Aaj Ki Taza Khabar’ and ‘Chhoti Si Baat’. Whether paired with Amitabh Bachchan or Rajesh Khanna, Asrani’s impeccable timing made him an irreplaceable part of Bollywood’s golden era.

For audiences, Asrani wasn’t just an actor, he was comfort on screen. Asrani’s passing marks the end of an era in Hindi cinema, one defined by laughter, timeless characters and a spirit of joy that touched generations.