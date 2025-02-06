PM Modi evokes Kishore Kumar, Dev Anand to target Congress over Emergency

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday targeted the Congress party in his reply to the motion of thanks to the President's Address in the Rajya Sabha. Targetting the Opposition party, PM Modi referred to some of the film industry's artists including Kishore Kumar, Dev Anand, and Balraj Sahni, among others. ''During Nehru ji's tenure as the PM, a workers strike was held in Mumbai. During that strike, the famous poet Majrooh Sultanpuri recited a poet. After this, he was put in jail. Famous actor Balraj Sahni was also jailed only because he participated in a protest demonstration at the time. Hridaynath Mangeshkar Ji, brother of Lata MangeshkarJi, had written a poem on Veer Savarkar and wanted to sing it on Akashvani but was banned from Akashvani for life,'' PM Modi said.

''Dev Anand was requested to support the Emergency publicly. However, he clearly refused. He showed courage, and therefore, all the films of Dev Anand were banned on Doordarshan," PM Modi added.

''Expecting 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' from Congress will be a huge mistake. It is beyond their thinking and it also doesn't suit their roadmap because the whole party is dedicated only to one family. In Congress model, the first thing is Family First". Their energy was spent on this. Today, attempts are being made to spread caste poison in the society...For many years, OBC MPs from all parties had been demanding constitutional status for the OBC Panel. But their demand was rejected, as it might not have suited their (Congress) politics. But we gave constitutional status to this panel," he further said.

Over 70 members took part in the debate on the motion of thanks on the President's Address in Rajya Sabha. PM Modi replied to the debate on the motion of thanks in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

(With ANI inputs)

