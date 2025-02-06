Jurassic World Rebirth trailer: Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey embark on a mission to save humanity

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM TRAILER The film is set to hit theatres on July 2, 2025.

Jurassic World's franchise is all set to bring back thrilling action and apocalyptic terror on screen with the release of Jurassic World: Rebirth. The first trailer of the upcoming film was unveiled on social media, giving audiences a sneak peek into the next chapter of the dinosaur saga. The film stars Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali and others in prominent roles. The film is set to follow the story of events after five years of Jurassic World Dominion.

The film explores a planet where dinosaurs have become increasingly rare, confined to environments where their species once thrived. The story follows a team of scientists and experts tasked with acquiring genetic samples from three of the largest and most dangerous creatures across the land, sea, and sky.

As per Deadline, Scarlett Johansson plays Zora Bennett, a covert operations expert with a critical mission at the heart of the film. Her character is assigned to secure genetic material from the colossal creatures, a mission that promises danger, discovery, and secrets. Joining Johansson in the adventure is Jonathan Bailey, who portrays Dr Henry Loomis, a palaeontologist whose expertise will be pivotal in navigating the perilous tasks ahead.

Academy Award winner Maheshala Ali takes on the role of Duncan Kincaid, Zora's trusted team leader, who must guide the group through some of their toughest challenges.

In addition to the main cast, Jurassic World: Rebirth features Rupert Friend as Martin Krebs, a representative from Big Pharma, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Reuben, the father of a family stranded on an island after a shipwreck, as per Deadline. The film also stars Luna Blaise, David Lacono, Audrina Miranda, Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain, and Ed Skrein in various roles.

