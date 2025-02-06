Thursday, February 06, 2025
     
Priyanka Chopra's father-in-law Kevin Jonas distributes sweets to paps at her brother's wedding

Priyanka Chopra is currently in Mumbai for the wedding festivities of her brother, Siddharth Chopra. However, it was her father-in-law Kevin Jonas, who captivated the attention of many. He was seen distributing sweets to the paparazzi after the festivities concluded on Wednesday night.

Written By: Aseem Sharma @kaafir_aseem New Delhi Published : Feb 06, 2025 14:13 IST, Updated : Feb 06, 2025 14:13 IST
Image Source : ANI Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently in Mumbai for her brother's wedding.

The pre-wedding festivities of Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra and his fiancee Neelam Upadhyaya have captivated the media and fans alike. As the celebrations unfold, Priyanka, currently in Mumbai for her brother's wedding, has been the center of attention during the ongoing events. On Wednesday night, the mehendi and haldi functions took place, and Priyanka was seen enjoying and dancing her heart out during the occasion. However, it was Priyanka's father-in-law, Paul Kevin Jonas, who won the hearts of fans and the media alike with his warm and thoughtful gesture.

After, arriving at the venue with his wife, Denise, and daughter-in-law Priyanka, the Jonas family spent some time posing for the paparazzi outside the venue. As the evening drew to a close and the event came to a conclusion, the Chopra family, in a display of appreciation for the media, came out to thank the photographers and videographers who had been covering the event. The female members of the Chopra family distributed sweet boxes to the paparazzi as a token of gratitude.

Priyanka Chopra looked ethereal as ever during the mehendi celebrations, donning an ivory dress that featured a sleeveless corset-style choli paired with a lehenga skirt. Kevin Jonas joined in, personally handing out sweets and food to the photographers. He also took a moment to address the media, saying, "I want to say thank you from Priyanka. We would like to provide you with some food for being so kind."

Kevin Jonas, Priyanka's father-in-law, looked dashing in a traditional sherwani, while Denise radiated elegance in a coral-coloured saree. Her hairstyle was beautifully adorned with white flowers, adding a charming touch to her look. Priyanka's brother, Siddharth, also joined the celebrations dressed in a sherwani. He posed alongside his cousin sisters for the paparazzi.

(With ANI inputs)

