Pill trailer OUT: Riteish Deshmukh-starrer series showcases dark side of Pharma industry

Riteish Deshmukh-starrer Pill will premiere on JioCinema.

Riteish Deshmukh-starrer drama series, PILL is all set for its premiere on JioCinema Premium on July 12. Following the gripping motion poster, the streaming platform unveiled the trailer of the series on Thursday, which showcases the inner workings of the pharmaceutical industry. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies and created by Raj Kumar Gupta, PILL also stars actor Pavan Malhotra in a pivotal role.

Watch the trailer:

PILL introduces you to Prakash Chauhan, played by Riteish Deshmukh, who digs through the deep-set rot in the Indian pharmaceutical industry. The series also showcases how a pill reaches an individual, through diverse characters, from powerful pharma industrialists and corrupt doctors to medical representatives, compromised drug regulators, politicians, journalists, and whistleblowers.

In the series, Prakash locks horns against a manipulative CEO of a Pharma company, portrayed by Pavan Malhotra and takes on an honest fight to find out the truth behind the powerful nexus that puts profits before patients.

Talking about his debut series, Riteish Deshmukh said, “It’s exciting to venture into the world of digital streaming. When you're entrusted with a compelling story like Pill, there's a huge responsibility to do justice to it. It's intriguing to learn about the complexities behind something as seemingly simple as a pill that impacts our daily lives and well-being.''

''Being a part of this journey has been incredibly enlightening. Working alongside visionaries like Raj Kumar Gupta and Ronnie Screwvala, who have poured their hearts into this project, is a true honour. Prakash Chauhan is a character of both simplicity and strength, and I am confident that his fight against the corrupt pharma players will resonate with the audience,'' he added.

