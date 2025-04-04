Parveen Babi's birth anniversary: When 'Deewar' beauty romanced a cricketer on screen The style icon and veteran actor Parveen Babi romanced a cricketer on screen in a film. Do you know who the cricketer was?

Bollywood's style icon, Parveen Babi, was born on April 4, 1954, in Junagadh, Saurashtra, India. She pursued her education at St Xavier's College and started her modelling career in 1971. She died at the age of 50 on January 20, 2005. On her 71st birth anniversary, we are going to tell you about the time when Parveen Babi romanced a cricketer on screen.

Deewar actor romanced this cricketer on screen

Parveen made her acting debut with the film 'Charitra' in 1973, where she romanced a cricketer, Salim Aziz Durrani. This Bollywood film was directed by BR Ishara and also stars Gautam Sarin, Manmohan Krishna and Asit Kumar Sen in pivotal roles. Salim Durrani was an all-rounder cricketer who played for the Indian Cricket Team from 1960 to 1973. He made his Test Match debut for India in 1960, where he played against Australia at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. He was known for his roles in the movies 1969's Ek Masoom and 1973's Charitra.

Parveen Babi's love life

The Bollywood actor was one of the fashion divas in the 70s. She became the first Indian woman to get featured on the cover page of the Times Magazine in 1976. She was one of the actors who experienced public attention because of her off-screen relationships. In 1974, the actor was spotted with Danny Denzongpa at various public events claiming their relationship. According to Bollywood Shaadis, the duo were in a romantic relationship for four years. After breaking up with Danny, the actor was attracted to the married man Kabir Bedi. Lastly, the actor started dating ace film director Mahesh Bhatt for two and a half years.

The time when she suddenly disappeared from the limelight

In her acting career, Parveen was featured in many films, including Kaala Sona, Suhag, Namak Halaal and Jaani Dost. Not only this, but she was also known for her roles in Deewar, Namak Halal, Amar Akbar Anthony and Kala Pathar, co-starring superstar Amitabh Bachchan. After completing Tanvir Ahmed's directorial Akarshan in 1988, the actor suddenly disappeared from the public's eye and it is believed that she opted for interior design and then left for the USA and was not seen for about ten years.

Parveen Babi's death

The actor took her last breath on January 20, 2005, when she was found dead in her apartment. Charitra actor also suffered from diabetes from an early age. Reportedly, she was suffering from paranoid schizophrenia, a mental illness and died because of multiple organ failure.

