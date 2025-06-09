Partho Ghosh, director of 100 Days and Agni Sakshi, dies of heart attack at 75 Partho Ghosh was one of the well-known Bollywood director. He died of a heart attack at the age of 75.

Renowned Bollywood director Patho Gosh died of a heart attack on Monday. He was 75 years of age when he breathed his last. There have been many legendary directors in the history of Hindi cinema, including Partho Ghosh. He was a filmmaker who gave the audience stories related to thrill, emotions and social thinking in the 1990s and 2000s. He is known for directing films like '100 Days' and 'Agni Sakshi'.

Start of cinematic career in the 80s

Partho Ghosh was born on June 8, 1949, in Kolkata city of West Bengal. His childhood was spent in literature, art and music. His passion for cinema attracted him to the film industry. In the year 1985, he started his career as an assistant director in Bengali films, then later made many Hindi films.

Recognition from the film '100 Days'

Partho Ghosh directed the film '100 Days' in 1991. This suspense-thriller film was well received by the audience and critics. Big stars like Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff were in the lead roles in this film. Talking about this film, it was a Hindi remake of the Tamil film 'Noorvathu Naal'. After this, Partho Ghosh directed 'Geet' starring Divya Bharti and Avinash Wadhawan in the year 1992. However, his film 'Dalaal' starring Mithun Chakraborty and Ayesha Jhulka in the year 1993 gave him recognition as an eminent director.

How was the film journey?

After giving many great films, filmmaker Partho Ghosh made 'Agni Sakshi' in the year 1996, starring Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff and Manisha Koirala. Its story was very much liked by the audience. During his cinematic career, he directed more than 15 films, in which he made films of genres ranging from suspense to romance. Talking about his last film, it was 'Mausam Ikrar Ke Do Pal Pyar Ke', which was released in 2018.

Awards and Honours

Filmmaker Partho Ghosh also received some honours in his illustrious career. His film 'Agni Sakshi' was nominated for Best Director at the Filmfare Awards.

