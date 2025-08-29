Param Sundari X review: Know what netizens say about Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra's romantic drama Tushar Jalota's directorial 'Param Sundari' hit the big screens on August 29, 2025. Read further to know what social media users are saying about the Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra's film.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actors Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra’s romantic drama film ‘Param Sundari’ hit the silver screens this Friday, August 29, 2025. Directed and co-written by Tushar Jalota, the film also features Sanjay Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Inayat Verma, Rajeev Khandelwal, and others in key roles.

Those who have watched the film on big screens on the first day have shared their reactions on the social media platform X. So far, the romantic drama film ‘Param Sundari’ has been receiving mixed reviews from the viewers. Check its Twitter review here.

Param Sundari X review

One user wrote, “#ParamSundari delivers a mix of glamour, emotions & entertainment. Engaging first half with catchy music, while the drama intensifies in the second half. Performances shine, especially the leads. A paisa-vasool watch for the masses."

Another user wrote, "#ParamSundari is a well-made entertainer with crackling SidNaaz chemistry, chartbuster Pardesiya, Kerala’s breathtaking visuals & a spectacular VallamKali finale. JanhviKapoor’s career-best act + SidharthMalhotra s charm seal the deal. Box Office: Strong trend expected."

However, some users pointed out some flaws in the film. One X user didn’t liked the first half of the film. He wrote, “#ParamSundari First Half Review Screenplay Weak, Routine Interval Block.. I Seems like That Screenplay Can Be much Much Better... I Expected More For This Movie.”

Another user said it’s an average but entertaining film. #ParamSundariReview: Average but Entertaining - Movie fully runs on Comedy & Drama - #SidharthMalhotra #JanhviKapoor acting is Good, chemistry is Smooth, the comedy worked out well - Movie shows the beauty of Kerala too - Plain Rom Com, Watchable #ParamSundari,” the tweet reads.

About the film 'Param Sundari

The film 'Param Sundari' follows the story of Param (played by Sidharth Malhotra) and Sundari (played by Janhvi Kapoor), who are from North and South India and fall in love. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films. The music is composed by Sachin-Jigar. Edited by Manish Pradhan and cinematography is done by Santhana Krishnan Ravichandran.

The movie is produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films. The music is composed by Sachin-Jigar. Edited by Manish Pradhan and cinematography is done by Santhana Krishnan Ravichandran.

