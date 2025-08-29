Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari teaser out: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor return with quirky comedy | Watch The official teaser of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari featuring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor is out. The film is slated to hit the silver screens on October 2, 2025. Watch the teaser here.

New Delhi:

The makers of the upcoming romantic comedy drama film 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' has dropped its official teaser today on August 29, 2025, across social media platforms. Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor can be seen together again in this rom-com. For the unversed, the duo was last shared screen together for the film 'Bawaal' in the year 2023.

The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Production. Apart from Varun and Janhvi, the film stars Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Abhinav Sharma, Maniesh Paul, Akshay Oberoi and others in the key roles.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari teaser is out

The teaser opens with a scene where Varun Dhawan is seen dressed as Baahubali, the most famous character originally played by Prabhas, while Abhinav Sharma appears in the role of Kattappa. It seems to be part of a drama or a play. The 52-second teaser has comedic scenes. Janhvi Kapoor plays Varun Dhawan’s love interest, Tulsi Kumari. The teaser also features dance sequences, making it a complete family entertainer.

Watch official teaser below:

About Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Shashank Khaitan's directorial will see the box office clash with Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara: Chapter 1' on October 2, 2025. According to IMDb, it is a story of two former lovers in Delhi who try to rekindle old flames, leading to amusing mix-ups and deceptions.

The song 'Bijuria' which is heared playing in the background of the official teaser is sung by Sony Nigam. It's original version is composed by Ravi Pawar and the new version is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and Ravi Pawar. However, the music of the film is composed by Pritam Chakraborty and the cinematography is done by KM Bhaskaran and Manush Nandan.

