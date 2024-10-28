Pankaj Tripathi announces Mirzapur The Film, movie set to release on THIS date | Details inside

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM TEASER Mirzapur The Film will release in cinemas in 2026.

After the massive success of web series Mirzapur, the makers of the show on Monday surprised its fans with the announcement of a spin-off film. Taking to Instagram, the makers along with its lead cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyendu Sharma shared a short teaser of the upcoming crime action drama film. ''Ab bhaukaal bhi bada hoga, aur parda bhi. #MirzapurTheFilm, coming soon,'' the makers wrote along with the teaser.

Check the teaser:

The teaser begins with Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya talking about the throne and its importance. Ali Fazal also introduces himself as Guddu Pandit and Divyendu as Munna Bhaiya, telling the audience that this time they will have to come to theatres to watch their epic saga. Not only these three but Abhishek Banerjee as Compounder will also be reprising his role in the upcoming film. In the end of the teaser, Kaleena Bhaiya, Guddu Pandit and Munna Bhaiya are seen looking together at the big screen of cinemas.

About the show

Mirzapur revolves around Akhandanand Tripathi (played by Pankaj), who made huge bucks by exporting carpets and became the mafia boss of Mirzapur. His son Munna, an unworthy, power-hungry heir, stops at nothing to continue his father's legacy. Munna (Divyenndu) and Guddu’s (Ali Fazal) fight to take over Mirzapur intensified in the second season with power, politics and revenge coming to a head even as the nexus between politics and criminals prevails.

For the unversed, Mirzapur's first season came out in 2018 with nine episodes. The second season premiered on Prime Video in 2020 with 10 episodes. The latest season of the popular web series arrived this year in July with nine episodes. The makers later unveiled another bonus episode for its fans the next month.

