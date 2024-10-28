Diljit Dosanjh offers Dil-Luminati tickets to little fan who watched his Delhi concert from her balcony

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh, the popular Punjabi singer and actor, has captured hearts not only in India but across the globe, with his singing and acting in Bollywood and Punjabi films. He is currently in India for his Dil-Luminati tour and performed at a concert in New Delhi on Saturday. On the night, he not only won the hearts with his power-packed performance at the concert but also by showcasing his sweet gesture to a little fan later, who watched his show from her balcony.

A video of his little fan was shared by an Instagram user named Awaaraaa wherein a little girl can be seen standing on her balcony and shouting, ''Diljit uncle, thoda tez chilla do kuch sunaai nahi de raha." (Diljit uncle, please sing loudly because I can’t hear anything.) Her innocent request melted the hearts of many fans, who quickly tagged Diljit in their posts, hoping he would see it.

Check out the viral clip:

Reacting to the video, Diljit reshared the video on his Instagram Stories and wrote, ''Beta come I have tickets for you and your family.'' along with a folded hands emoji. The reaction from fans was overwhelmingly positive. One user commented, "Yeh reel Diljit ki story pe lagi congratulations," while another wrote, "I had goosebumps when I saw Diljit Dosanjh Paaji's story. He is so humble and kind.”

Deets about New Delhi concert

Diljit’s concert in Delhi was a massive hit, attracting over 50,000 attendees. Fans were thrilled not only by his performance but also by his patriotic gesture of waving the tricolour flag during the show. This moment further solidified his status as a beloved figure in the music industry.

