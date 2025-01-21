Panjab 95: Diljit Dosanjh's Jaswant Singh Khalra's biopic gets delayed again, know whole controversy here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Diljit Dosanjh starrer Panjab 95 delayed again

The release date of Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming film 'Panjab 95' has been postponed once again. The film was anyways not released in India but internationally on February 7, but now the overseas release of 'Panjab 95' has also been postponed. The new release date has not been announced yet. Diljit himself took to Instagram to share the unfortunate update with his fans. 'Panjab 95' has been in the news for quite some time now after a clash with CBFC and over its India release.

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh won the hearts of the people due to his tour last year. Now he is going to be seen in his new film 'Panjab 95'. His fans are very excited about this film. However, the release date of the film has been extended, earlier this film was going to be released on February 7. Diljit Dosanjh's Instagram stories read, 'We are very sorry and it pains us to inform you that the movie Panjab '95 will not release on 7th Feb due to circumstances beyond our control.'

The actor had posted some photos of his awaited film 'Panjab 95' a long time ago. Since then people have been waiting for this film but now the wait has been extended. Reacting to this, social media users also demanded to release of the film on OTT platforms.

What is the 'Panjab 95' controversy?

The release of 'Panjab 95' is getting delayed due to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). This film reveals the story of atrocities committed by the Punjab Police on Sikhs during the 1990s through the eyes of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. The film also deals with his sudden disappearance in 1995. Initially, the CBFC had advised to make a total of 120 cuts in this film including making changes in the title of the film. After the makers of 'Panjab 95' and the censor board failed to catch a common ground, the film has not been able to be released in India.

