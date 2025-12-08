Palaash Muchhal deletes proposal video with Smriti Mandhana after wedding gets called off Palaash Muchhal has deleted his viral proposal video with Smriti Mandhana shortly after the duo confirmed that their wedding had been called off. The romantic clip, which once made headlines, has now been removed from the filmmaker's profile.

Palaash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana's wedding has been called off. The confirmation came in the form of official statements that were posted on the former couple's Instagram stories. A day later, fans noticed that Palaash had removed his proposal video for Smriti from his Instagram profile.

For the unversed, Palaash and Smriti were to marry at the latter's hometown, Sangli in Maharashtra, on November 23. However, their wedding was then postponed. The duo have now cancelled their wedding.

Palaash Muchhal removes Smriti Mandhana's proposal video

Palaash Muchhal has deleted the proposal video featuring Smriti Mandhana, which had gone viral days before their now-cancelled wedding. In the deleted clip, Palaash was seen blindfolding the cricketer as he took her to DY Patil Stadium to propose, the same place where India won the Women’s World Cup final against South Africa in November. Though the video is now deleted, other photos of the duo remain on the filmmaker's profile.

What did Palaash Muchhal, Smriti Mandhana write about cancelling their wedding?

On December 7, almost two weeks after postponing their wedding, both Palaash and Smriti issued official statements, announcing that the wedding had been called off and that they had decided to move on with their respective lives.

Smriti Mandhana took to her Instagram story and wrote, "Over the past few weeks there has been plenty of speculation around my life, and I feel it is important for me to speak out at this time. I am a very private person and I would like to keep it that way, but I need to clarify that the wedding is called off. I would like to close this matter here and implore all of you to do the same. I request you to please respect the privacy of both families at this time and allow us the space to process and move on at our own pace."

Smriti Mandhana concluded by writing, "I believe there is a higher purpose driving us all, and for me, that has always been representing my country at the highest level. I hope to continue to play and win trophies for India for as long as possible, and that is where my focus will forever be. Thank you for all your support. It’s time to move forward (sic)."

Palaash Muchhal also wrote, "I have decided to move on in my life and step back from my personal relationship." He contined, "It's been very difficult for me to see people react so easily on baseless rumours about something which has been most sacred to me. It's the most difficult phase of my life and I will deal with it gracefully holding on to my beliefs. I truly hope we, as a society, learn to pause before judging someone based on unverified gossip, whose sources are never identified. Our words can wound in ways we may never understand (sic)."

Palaash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana have also unfollowed each other from their respective Instagram handles.

