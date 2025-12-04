Palak Muchhal says THIS about brother Palaash Muchhal's postponed wedding with Smriti Mandhana Singer Palak Muchhal has finally addressed the buzz around her brother Palaash Muchhal’s postponed wedding with cricketer Smriti Mandhana. Without sharing specific details, Palak said that it's been a tough time for both families.

New Delhi:

Singer Palak Muchhal, for the first time, has broken her silence on brother Palaash Muchhal's postponed wedding with cricketer Smriti Mandhana. For the unversed, Palaash and Smriti were to marry in Sangli, Maharashtra, on November 23. Their wedding has been indefinitely postponed.

Palaash was spotted visiting Premanand Maharaj's ashram after his wedding was put on hold. Smriti has refrained from making a public appearance yet.

Also read: Smriti Mandhana, Palaash Muchhal's choreographer finally breaks silence on rumours after postponed wedding

Palak Muchhal reacts to Palaash-Smriti's postponed wedding

Palak had posted an array of photos from her brother, Palaash Muchhal's, pre-wedding ceremonies with Smriti Mandhana. She has now spoken about how the two families are holding up. She told Filmfare, "I think the families have been through a very, very tough time and like you just said… I would just want to repeat that we would like to believe in positivity at this time and spread positivity as much as we can. And stay strong… yeah.”

Palaash Muchhal, Smriti Mandhana's new wedding date rumours

Palaash and Smriti's has been put on hold. However, several reports circulating online claimed that their families have finalised a new wedding date - December 7. How true is it? Amid the speculations, Smriti's brother, Shravan Mandhana, slammed the rumours. "I have no idea about these rumours. As of now, it (the wedding) is still postponed," Shravan told Hindustan Times. The high-profile wedding was previously slated to take place on November 23 in Smriti's hometown.

Palaash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana's pre-wedding festivities were going on in full swing in the last week of November. Multiple glimpses from their haldi, mehendi and sangeet ceremonies did the rounds on the Internet when their wedding was put on hold at the last moment. Soon after, Smriti removed pre-wedding photos from the wedding; however, her previous photos with Palaash remain on her Instagram profile.

Also read: Palaash Muchhal visits Premanand Maharaj's ashram in Vrindavan after postponed wedding with Smriti Mandhana