Palaash Muchhal accused of cheating Rs 40 lakh by Maharashtra man, probe underway Filmmaker Palash Muchhal is facing fraud allegations after a Maharashtra man claimed he was cheated of Rs 40 lakh for a film investment. The police are investigating the complaint.

New Delhi:

Filmmaker Palash Muchhal, who was in the news due to his personal life after his wedding with cricketer Smriti Mandhana was called off, is back in the news. According to PTI, he is now facing fraud allegations.

A 34-year-old actor and producer from Maharashtra's Sangli district has gone to the police, claiming that he was cheated out of Rs 40 lakh by composer and filmmaker Palash Muchhal. However, the police have not registered an official report yet.

Vidnyan Mane, a resident, submitted a complaint to the Sangli Superintendent of Police on Tuesday, asking for an FIR to be filed against Muchhal.

According to Mane, Muchhal met him in Sangli on December 5, 2023, and told him that he could invest in his upcoming film Nazaria as a producer. Muchhal reportedly said that after the film was released on OTT platforms, Mane could make a profit of Rs 12 lakh from a Rs 25 lakh investment. He also promised Mane a role in the movie.

(With PTI inputs)