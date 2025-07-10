Pakistani actress Sonya Hussyn ready to perform Humaira Asghar Ali's last rites after family's refusal On Tuesday, Pakistani actress Sonya Hussyn expressed her wish to perform the last rites for Humaira Asghar Ali, whose body was left unclaimed by the family after her death. Check the post here.

The news of the death of famous Pakistani actress and model Humaira Asghar Ali has left the entertainment industry in deep shock. For those who may not know, the actress was found dead in her apartment in Karachi on Tuesday. Reportedly, police authorities discovered her in a decomposed state, and have suspected that she had died nearly two weeks ago.

But what shocked many was the fact that her own family refused to claim her body and perform her last rites. The heartbreaking situation stirred reactions across social media. However, Pakistani actress Sonya Hussyn has come forward in an emotional gesture. By sharing a video on her official Instagram handle on Tuesday, she expressed her wish to perform the final rites of Humaira Asghar Ali, whose body was left unclaimed by the family after her death.

Reacting to this, Sonya Hussyn took to her Instagram handle and said that no woman deserves such a lonely end. She said if no one shows up to perform her final rites until tomorrow, then she would like to perform Humaira's last rites herself, if the authorities allow it. In the caption, she wrote, "I request the authorities to wait until tomorrow. If no one shows up, please give me the responsibility so that I can perform the final rites for the deceased. Thank you."

Her death will be investigated

It is said that Humaira was around thirty to thirty-five years old. She as living in a flat for seven years in Karachi. As per the lifetyle report, the investigation regarding Humaira's death is still ongoing and Humaira's death is being seen as natural. To get more information, the forensic team has been contacted to collect the required evidence from Humaira's flat. However, the body of the actress was sent for a post-mortem, which was carried out at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center under the direction of Dr. Summaiya. "The body was almost in the advanced stage of decomposition," the doctor stated on Tuesday.

