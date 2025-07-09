Humaira Asghar Ali, Pakistani actor and model, found dead in Karachi apartment: All you need to know about her Pakistani actress Humaira Asghar Ali was found dead in her apartment in Karachi. It is believed that the actress had died two weeks ago.

New Delhi:

The death of Pakistani actress Humaira Asghar Ali was confirmed on Tuesday. According to the police, the body was quite decomposed. It is believed that Humaira had died two weeks ago. But the people living nearby did not notice this. The late actress was best known for starring on the reality show Tamasha Ghar in Pakistan and her film Jalaibee. For the unversed, Tamasha is a similar show to Big Brother and Bigg Boss.

Police gave information to Pakistani media

Humaira Asghar lived in a flat in Ittehad Commercial in Karachi. The body of the actress was found in this apartment. Police confirmed this on Tuesday, i.e. July 8. According to the police, the body of the actress was quite decomposed. DIG Syed Asad Raza gave information about Humaira to the Pakistani media and said that the police broke the lock and entered the actress's house. Humaira's decomposed body was found inside. It is believed that the actress must have died about two weeks ago.

Humaira's death will be investigated

Humaira's age is said to be around 30 to 35 years. She was living in the Karachi apartment for seven years. According to the lifestyle report, Humaira's death is being considered natural and the investigation is still going on. The forensic team has been called to collect evidence from Humaira's apartment. The body of the actress has also been sent for a post-mortem, which was conducted under the supervision of Dr Summaiya of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. The doctor said on Tuesday, 'The body was almost in the advanced stage of decomposition.'

After Humaira Asghar Ali's death, the police have advised people to avoid speculation and added that the investigation on her death is still going on.

