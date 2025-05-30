Pakistani actress Hina Khawaja Bayat slams Karachi airport over poor facilities, says 'no water in washrooms' A video of Pakistani actress Hina Khawaja Bayat criticising Karachi airport over poor facilities went viral on social media. In the video, she expressed deep disappointment over the unavailability of water in the washrooms. Check the post here.

New Delhi:

Pakistan’s worsening infrastructure has received sharp criticism from none other than renowned Pakistani actress Hina Khawaja Bayat. On Thursday, she took to her Instagram handle and slammed the authorities for the lack of water at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport, while tensions with India are increasing over the Indus Water Treaty. In a video posted from the airport on Thursday, Bayat expressed deep disappointment over the unavailability of water in the washrooms.

By sharing a video on the social media platform, Instagram, Bayat expressed deep disappointment over the unavailability of water in the washrooms. The caption of her post reads, "Youm e Takbeer - a public holiday, a day of celebration of a national achievement, has sadly turned into one of disappointment.....Why have we as a nation become so accepting of poor service, poor systems, poor management, poor maintenance and unending system & institutional damage? Because we always try & justify the wrongs and prioritise useless endeavours instead of focusing on the everyday basic needs of the common citizen. It's time we take responsibility & fix things before declaring celebrations!"

Check the post here:

This video has gained widespread attention, particularly in India, where it is going viral. It surfaced shortly after India announced its decision to suspend the Indus Water Treaty in response to the terrorist attack that took place on April 22, 2025, in Pahalgam. After watching this video, several social media users commented on how a country can fight a war which does not have water.

For those who may not know, Hina Khawaja Bayat is best known for her roles in television serials like 'Churails', 'Sanam', and films like 'Abhi', 'Parwaaz Hai Junoon'.

