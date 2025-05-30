Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam celebrates 12th birthday with Suhana Khan and family | WATCH Shah Rukh Khan's youngest son, AbRam Khan, turned 12 on Thursday, May 27, 2025. His sister Suhana Khan and mother Gauri Khan hosted a birthday party for him at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) Arts Cafe in Mumbai. Watch the video here.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's youngest son, AbRam, celebrated his 12th birthday on May 27, 2025, in Mumbai. The celebration was attended by his mother, Gauri Khan, sister Suhana Khan, and grandmother Savita Chhibber, while Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan were not present at the event. A video from the celebration was shared on the official Instagram page of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) Arts Cafe in Mumbai.

The video showcases a sneak peek of AbRam’s 12th birthday celebration, including a variety of fancy food items like pizzas and a special chocolate for the birthday boy. Taking to the Instagram handle, NMACC shared a compilation video of AbRam's birthday event with the caption that reads, "Such a joy to welcome back Mrs. Gauri Khan — designer of the NMACC Arts Cafe - along with Suhana Khan and family for AbRam’s birthday celebrations. Another evening full of sweet moments and big smiles!"

Social media users wished Abram a very happy birthday in the comment section, however, some users were quick to react to this and pointed out that AbRam's father, Shah Rukh Khan, and his elder brother Aryan Khan were not present at the birthday celebration. One user wrote, "And where is the older brother and dad?" Another Instagram user commented, "Yummy place and food."

The video post has garnered over four lakh views and thousands of likes ever since it was posted. For the unversed, Shah Rukh and Gauri are parents of three children named Aryan, Suhana Khan, and the youngest son AbRam Khan. The couple welcomed AbRam in 2013 through surrogacy.

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan voiced Mufasa, while his son Aryan Khan gave voice to Simba, and Shah Rukh's son AbRam Khan voiced young Mufasa in the Hindi dubbing of Mufasa: The Lion King'.

