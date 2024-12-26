Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum actor Hania Aamir reveals reason behind rushing out of Dallas event with Fahadh Mustafa

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Hania Aamir and Fahadh Mustafa rushed out of Dallas event on Wednesday night

Well-known Pakistani actor Hania Aamir recently addressed the backstage controversy in Dallas, which led to her sudden departure from a fan meet event, leaving her fans disappointed. The incident gave rise to new speculations on social media. Many fans criticised Hania for leaving the fan meet midway. In response, the actress shared a post on Instagram. In this, she expressed her gratitude to her supporters and clarified the matter.

Hania Aamir's clarification

Hania explained the circumstances on her Instagram story, writing, 'I love you all so much, but, unfortunately, it had to end so abruptly.' She revealed that while going to the stage after taking pictures with fans along with her Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum co-star Fahadh Mustafa, she heard a man abusing her manager. Disturbed, she told the organiser, 'You can't talk to him like that.'

However, the situation worsened when the organiser started calling them names and also flouted safety protocols. Hania and her team were eventually escorted out of the venue by promoter Arif Khan, who ensured their safe return to the hotel. Hania said, 'First of all, no matter what your status is, big or small, it doesn't give you any right to disrespect anyone.' She concluded her post by apologising to fans for the inconvenience caused by the incident.

Fans are waiting for Fahadh's response

Hania's post comes after several fans expressed their disappointment on social media after the actors left the venue abruptly. Fahadh is yet to respond to the issue. Both Hania and Fahadh are receiving immense love from across the world for their performances as Sharjeena and Mustafa in the Pakistani drama 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum'. The limited series was one of the most talked about Pakistani dramas of 2024 in India as well. It had the viewers hooked up to the very last episode.

