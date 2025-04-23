Uri: The Surgical Strike to Shershaah, films based on Kashmir, terrorist attacks and fight backs The terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, 2025 shocked the country. Over the years, several films have been made in Bollywood on the plight and fight of Kashmir.

The terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday has shocked the country. In this attack in Baisaran Valley, known as 'Mini Switzerland', terrorists opened indiscriminate fire on tourists, killing 27 people and injuring more than 20 people. Lashkar-e-Taiba's affiliate organisation, 'The Resistance Front' (TRF), claimed responsibility for the attack and investigation revealed that the terrorists targeted Hindu tourists based on religion. This attack is one of the brutal attacks in the Kashmir Valley after the 2019 Pulwama attack, which again highlighted the threat of terrorism in Kashmir. The horrific story of these attacks has also been shown in several films.

Hindustan Ki Kasam (1999)

Directed by Virendra Saxena, 'Hindustan Ki Kasam' is based on the Kargil War, which depicts the conflict between the Indian Army and Pakistan-backed terrorists and infiltrators. Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgan, this film is a story of patriotism and military sacrifice.

Mission Kashmir (2000)

Directed by Vidya Vinod Chopra, 'Mission Kashmir' is the story of terrorism in Kashmir and its effects. The film shows the story between a police officer (Sanjay Dutt) and his adopted son (Hrithik Roshan), who becomes a terrorist.

Maa Tujhe Salaam (2002)

Directed by Tinu Verma, 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' is the story of terrorism and infiltration on the India-Pakistan border. Starring Sunny Deol, this film tells the story of a soldier who fights against terrorists. The film shows patriotism and the fight against terrorism with full force.

Black Friday (2004)

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, 'Black Friday' is based on the 1993 Mumbai bombings, which were carried out by Dawood Ibrahim and his associates. The film is based on Hussain Zaidi's book Black Friday: The True Story of the Bombay Bomb Blasts and delves deeply into the conspiracy, investigation and social effects behind terrorism. The film parallelly depicts the story of the characters of police officer Rakesh Maria (Kay Kay Menon) and the terrorist conspiracy.

Thaan (2008)

Directed by Santosh Sivan, 'Thaan' is the story of an innocent child Tahan, who tries to get his pet donkey back in the terrorism-affected environment of Kashmir. The film depicts innocence, family and community life amidst terrorism. It also brings forth the tragedy of Kashmir.

Zero Dark Thirty (2012)

The Hollywood film 'Zero Dark Thirty' is based on the search for al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden and his killing in 2011. The film shows the global fight against terrorism and the role of intelligence agencies. Directed by Kathryn Bigelow, the film helped to understand the global network of terrorism.

Hotel Mumbai (2018)

The Australian-Indian co-production 'Hotel Mumbai' is based on the 2008 Mumbai attacks (26/11), in which Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists attacked places such as the Taj Hotel, the Oberoi Trident and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus. Actors like Dev Patel and Armaan Khan in the film depicted the bravery of the hotel staff and guests who fought valiantly against the terrorists. The film highlights human emotions, fear and courage.

Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019)

'Uri: The Surgical Strike' is based on the terrorist attack on the Indian Army camp in Uri in 2016 and the surgical strike carried out by India in response. In this film, Vicky Kaushal played the role of Major Vihaan Singh Shergill, who leads a daring operation against the terrorists. The film effectively depicts the situation of terrorism in Kashmir, cross-border infiltration and the Indian Army's retaliation.

Shershaah (2021)

'Shershaah' is a biopic of Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra, who fought against Pakistan-backed infiltrators in 1999. Although the film focuses on the war, it also touches upon the problem of terrorism and cross-border infiltration in Kashmir. The character of Vikram Batra, played by Siddharth Malhotra, became a symbol of patriotism and sacrifice.

The Kashmir Files (2022)

'The Kashmir Files' is based on the genocide and exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s. The film depicts the social and human effects of terrorism in Kashmir. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film depicts the historical event of terrorism in Kashmir.

