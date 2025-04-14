Khauf to Kesari: Chapter 2, OTT and theatrical releases of the week From Akshay Kumar's Kesari: Chapter 2 to Rajat Kapoor's Khauf, several films will be released on OTT and theatres this Friday, Let's have a look at April 18's release list.

After Sky Force, Akshay Kumar is coming back to the big screens with yet another film based on a real-life incident. Along with his theatrical release, Kesari: Chapter 2, several other films will be released on OTT. In the Corona period, OTT platforms added colours to the colourless lives of people. When the theatres were locked, films and series on OTT entertained people so much that today these platforms have become an important part of the common man's life. With changing times, people have a means of double entertainment. While new films are released in theatres every week, films and series of different genres from thriller to suspense, horror and comedy also come on OTT. Let's have a look at films that will be released this week.

Kesari: Chapter 2

The first name in this list is Akshay Kumar-Ananya Pandey and R Madhavan's film 'Kesari: Chapter 2', which will knock in the theatre. This time Khiladi Kumar will be seen exposing the truth of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre through his film in front of the world. The film will be released in theatres on April 18, 2025.

Khauf

The trailer of Rajat Kapoor, Chum Darang, Suchi Malhotra and Riya Shukla starrer 'Khauf' was released recently. This is a horror genre series, whose story is about a hostel room, which has a history of violence. The girl who lives in that room fights with the past as well as many supernatural forces, which are very powerful.

Release date- April 18

Platform- Prime Video

Logout

Irrfan Khan's son Babil may not have gotten oppotunity to feature in a theatrical film, but he is getting several chances to show his acting talent on OTT platforms. His film 'Logout' is also ready for release. This is the story of a boy who is a social influencer and is achieving one milestone after another. However, his dreams are shattered when he loses his mobile, which is the control of his life.

Release date- April 18

Platform- Zee5

Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror

This documentary film focuses on the domestic terrorist truck bomb blast at the Alfred P Murrah Federal Building, which is based in Oklahoma City, United States on April 19, 1995. It depicts the incident where 168 people lost their lives in this accident. It is produced by Tiller Russell and Emmy Award nominees Brian Lovett and Jeff Hasler.

Release date- April 18

Platform- Netflix

Daveed

This is the story of a middle-aged bouncer who has an important fight with a Turkish boxer. The story of his personal journey and determination is beautifully depicted in the film. This is a Malayalam film.

Release date- April 18

Platform- ZEE5

