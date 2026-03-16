Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra dazzles in custom Dior gown with Nick Jonas

New Delhi:

It is the night of the 98th Academy Awards, and our Desi girl is looking beautiful in a Dior gown with Nick Jonas. Earlier this week, Priyanka Chopra announced on Instagram that she will be presenting at the Oscars this year. Posting the announcement, Priyanka Chopra wrote, 'The 2026 Academy Awards.'

This is Priyanka Chopra's third time attending the prestigious event, which honours outstanding artistic and technical achievements in film. At the Golden Globe Awards earlier this year, the international sensation presented an award with K-pop sensation Lisa.

Priyanka Chopra at Oscars 2026

Actress Priyanka Chopra was seen donning a white strapless Dior gown. The dress was fitted to the torso, with gathered details at the waist. The dress had a thigh-high slit with feather details. To complement the look, Priyanka wore a diamond necklace with precious stone studs. The actress opted for a simple makeup look with brownish-red lips. Priyanka wore her hair open.

Priyanka Chopra posted pictures of her look on Instagram. 'We are going to the Oscars, guys. It's very adventurous,' she said.

Nick Jonas, who wore a suit, said, 'I am going to play golf. I don't know about you.'

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