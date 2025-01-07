Kanguva to Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, 5 films that made it to Oscars 2025's Best Picture contender list

Follow us on Image Source : X 5 Indian films that made it to Oscars 2025's Best Picture contender list

Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies' may have been out of the Oscars 2025 race, but there is still a ray of hope for Indian films in this prestigious award. Now only two months are left for the 97th Academy Awards ceremony and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has released the list of 323 feature films eligible for this year's Oscar. Out of these, 207 films have met the eligibility requirements for the Best Picture category in the prestigious awards, interestingly, five Indian films are also included in the contender films, which have managed to make it to the list of 207 films.

Voting will start on this day

The Indian films that are contenders in the list are Kanguva (Tamil), The Goat Life (Hindi), Santosh (Hindi), Swatantrya Veer Savarkar (Hindi), All We Imagine As Light (Malayalam-Hindi) and Girls Will Be Girls (Hindi-English). Voting for the nomination of these films will start tomorrow, Wednesday, January 8, 2025, and will go on till January 12, 2025, the Academy will announce the final nominations on January 17, 2025.

When will the Oscars be held?

The film Kanguva was made on a budget of about Rs 350 crore. However, the film flopped at the box office. Now this film is competing with 323 films from all over the world in the Oscars. Suriya (Surya) is in the lead role in this film. Apart from him, the film also stars stars like Bobby Deol and Disha Patani. This film is available on Prime Video. Talking about the Oscars, they will be held on March 2, 2025 at the Dolby Theatre in Ovation Hollywood. For the first time, both Hulu and ABC will stream the Academy Awards live concurrently, offering the show to viewers simultaneously.

Also Read: Are Spiderman actors Tom Holland and Zendaya engaged? Here's what her Golden Globes' photos indicate