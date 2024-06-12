'Once upon a bloody time...' Lakshya Lalwani starrer 'Kill' trailer is out now | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Lakshya Lalwani starrer 'Kill' trailer is out now

The trailer of the most awaited film of the year 'Kill' has just been released today. The film is made under the banner of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The trailer starts with sweet moments of love, but what happens next is enough to shake your soul. Lakshya Lalwani's film has already received a lot of praise at several film festivals and will soon be released in India. He is seen doing action in most of the scenes of the trailer. However, the story begins with a flashback.

Kill Trailer Out Now

As the trailer of 'Kill' progresses, you start to understand that the hero in this film is ready to go to any extent to save his love. He can give his life and can also take the life of anyone who comes in his way. Seeing the trailer of 'Kill', it is known that Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt has directed a tremendous action film. Apart from Lakshya, Tanya Maniktala and Raghav Juyal are also going to be seen in important roles in this film. Both are also successful in making their presence felt in many scenes of the trailer. Tanya is an amazing actress. She acts with her eyes without speaking any dialogue.

Watch the trailer here:

About the film

The cast of the film also includes Tanya Maniktala and Raghav Juyal. Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt is best known for directing 'Hurdang' which starred Sunny Kaushal, Vijay Varma, and Nushrat Bharucha. After watching the teaser and now the trailer of 'Kill', there is a lot of enthusiasm among the audience for this film. The film is going to hit the theatres on July 5, 2024, and as the makers are already saying 'Kill' is India's most dangerous and action film, seeing the trailer, it seems that there is truth in their words. There are many such scenes in the trailer which will scare the soul of the audience.

