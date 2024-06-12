Murlikant Patekar's son cries, says thank you to Kabir Khan at Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion screening

Follow us on Image Source : KARTIK AARYAN'S INSTAGRAM Chandu Champion special screening for Murlikant Patekar and family was held in Delhi

Kartik Aaryan's much-awaited Biopic, Chandu Champion's release is 2 days away, and the anticipation is steadily mounting. Amidst their promotional endeavors, the team organised a special screening of the film in Delhi, graced by the presence of the real champion, Mr. Murlikant Petkar, whose remarkable life is portrayed in the film. The screening garnered lots of love, with director Kabir Khan, actor Kartik Aaryan, and other luminaries in attendance.

An emotional moment for Murlikant Petkar and family

The screening featuring the real champion, Mr. Murlikant Petkar, alongside the film's crew, proved to be exceptionally poignant, drawing a large audience and evoking tears of joy from Mr. Petkar himself, who found immense happiness in witnessing his story unfold on screen. The audience paid homage to the real champion following the screening. Not only did Murlikant Petkar shed tears after watching the film, but his son, Arjun Patekar was seen sobbingly hugging filmmaker Kabir Khan and Kartik.

The actor captured these priceless moments and shared them on his social media, accompanied by a heartfelt caption: "An evening of pride, joy, and tears at the first screening of Chandu Champion with the legend himself, THE REAL CHAMPION Mr. MURLIKANT PETKAR, a symbol of unwavering determination #ChanduChampion Countdown: 2 Days @kabirkhankk #SajidNadiadwala"

See the post here:

About the film

Furthermore, with just two days remaining until its release, the anticipation surrounding Chandu Champion continues to escalate. Directed by Kabir Khan, this is the first time Kartik Aaryan is collaborating with the filmmaker. The film is jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Newcomer Bhagyashri Borse will be seen playing the female lead in this film. However, the Marathi actor only has a cameo in Chandu Champion and not a full-fledged female lead's role. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 14.

