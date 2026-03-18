'Thank you for the backlash': Nora Fatehi reacts to 'Sarke Chunar' row, says photo with Sanjay Dutt is AI

New Delhi:

Nora Fatehi, who features in the video of Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke from KD: The Devil with Sanjay Dutt, has finally broken her silence on the song controversy. She dropped an Instagram video, where she appeared before the camera and addressed the audience. The actor-performer 'thanked fans for the backlash' and also revealed that her poster with Sanjay Dutt was made with AI. Furthermore, she revealed that she would be more cautious while taking up projects in the future.

For the unversed, the Hindi lyrics of Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke have been called out by celebs, politicians and the internet alike. They called the song lyrics "vulgar".

Nora Fatehi reacts to Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke song controversy

In the video, Nora revealed that the video was shot three years ago, and the makers took the liberty to translate the Hindi lyrics of the song from Kannada without her approval. She said that she took the project because of the names involved, including "icon" Sanjay Dutt. She mentioned that her photo with Dutt was made with AI, something that she is strictly against.

The Dilbar Dilbar star also mentioned that, unlike nepo kids, solo stars like her don't have any backing and have to fend for themselves. Nora mentioned that when she watched the Kannada version of the song and then the Hindi version, she warned the film's director that the lyrics would cause a backlash. However, her opinion wasn't considered. She shared that it's the same reason she didn't promote the song from the very start, and then went on to thank the audience for the uproar caused over it, which compelled the makers to remove the song from social media platforms.

In the caption, she wrote, "I would hate for anyone to think I endorse this.. thank you for the backlash because of this pressure the filmmakers have luckily taken it down Id also request everyone to stop sharing the song because ur just giving it a platform unnecessarily. On a side note I see some of u guys trying to use this as an opportunity to attack my character..it’s unfortunate Anyways me and my team will be more careful in the future in such situations. However I do want to reiterate I had no idea about this Hindi song, I did not perform to it and there was no permission taken to use it with my image (sic)."

The comment box, however, was divided. While a section of followers backed her, others reprimanded her stand.

I&B Minister speaks on the ban on Sarke Chunar song

Speaking in the Lok Sabha on the ban of Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke song from KD: The Devil, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw said, " A ban has been imposed on the song. We must operate according to the reasonable restrictions under the Freedom of Speech. Freedom of Speech cannot be absolute, it has to be in the context of the society and culture. " The issue was raised in the House by SP MP Anand Bhadouria, who questioned the ban on the song, as per ANI.

Previously, Kangana Ranaut and Armaan Malik have also called out the Hindi lyrics of the Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke song.

Also read: Sarke Chunar row: Lyricist Raqueeb Alam speaks out, says Hindi lyrics were 'word by word' translation