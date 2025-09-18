Nishaanchi part 2 confirmed: Will Aaishvary Thackeray starrer follow Gangs Of Wasseypur's foot steps? Aaishvary Thackeray's debut film Nishaanchi will be released in two parts. Now it remains to see if the film will follow Gangs Of Wasseypur's foot steps and release this year itself.

New Delhi:

Anurag Kashyap's Nishaanchi is releasing in theatres this Friday. The film, which marks the Bollywood debut of Aaishvary Thackeray, the grandson of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, will be competing at the box office with Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's Jolly LLB 3.

While both films have impressed netizens with their trailers and teasers, it is obvious for the Akshay starrer to overpower Nishaanchi with his years of fan following. However, the son of Smita and Jaidev Thackeray, who chose films over politics, is here to stay as Anurag Kashyap's film truly showcases the actor's potential. But do you know that Aaishvary Thackeray has done something different from other debutants with his first film only?

Nishaanchi to follow GOW's footsteps?

Nishaanchi, which also features Vedika Pinto in the lead role, will be released in two parts! Yes, this move can remind you of Anurag Kashyap's most well-known and hit films, Gangs Of Wasseypur 1 and 2. Both the 2012 films were released in a difference of 3 months and were hits at the box office.

Seems like Anurag Kashyap is following the same pattern with Nishaanchi as the film ends on a serious note and post-credits rolls with 'part 2 in works'. Now it only remains to see if Nishaanchi Part 2 will be released in theatres while the first part will still be in discussion, or the makers will take another year for the film to hit cinemas.

Aaishvary Thackeray tries something different

Aaishvary Thackeray has tried something different from his contemporaries. The actor, who will clearly bag away the best debut awards from Ahaan Panday for Saiyaara, has not only signed a film that will be released in two parts, which means that he will stay with a character for longer than other debutants, but he will also be seen playing a double role in the movie.

Playing Dabloo and Bubloo in Nishaanchi, the actor will be seen playing the roles of twin brothers who are poles apart from each other. And the debutant has done a fab job in doing justice to both the roles. It's safe to say that here's here to stay.

Also Read: The Bads Of Bollywood: Farah Khan to Karan Johar, here's how celebs rated Aryan Khan's debut