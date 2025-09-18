The Bads Of Bollywood: Farah Khan to Karan Johar, here's how celebs rated Aryan Khan's debut Filmmakers Karan Johar and Farah Khan took to their Instagram accounts to react to Aryan Khan's debut in The Bads Of Bollywood. Scroll further to know what they wrote.

New Delhi:

Aryan Khan's debut series The Ba***ds of Bollywood had a grand premiere in Mumbai on Wednesday night, where almost the entire Bollywood industry was spotted supporting the star kid. The series, which will not only mark Aryan's debut but also feature Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan in a single project, is just hours away from its exclusive premiere on Netflix.

On Wednesday, several celebs were spotted at The Ba***ds of Bollywood's grand premiere, and some of them also gave their review of the series. Let's have a look at those celebs here.

Farah Khan

Bollywood filmmaker turned YouTuber, Farah Khan, took to her Instagram profile to share her verdict on Aryan's works as she wrote, 'My Boy! The kindest, sweetest, talented n most hardworking director iv ever had the privilege to choreograph for.. @___aryan___ may the movie gods bless you with love n success for #the B***dsofBollywood. lov u'.

Karan Johar

Karan Johar, who also has a special appearance in the series, also dedicated a post to Aryan. 'Shine on, son!!! Tonight is your big night… when your family, friends and the fraternity will welcome you to the movies with their arms wide out (your father made that a national gesture) … you treaded a path that many never believed you would … the daunting task of being behind the camera… of being a story teller and the captain of its execution… have seen you work tirelessly and passionately for over 2 years and never once taking the opportunity given to you for granted…. You have an individual style of telling your story and I can’t wait for everyone to see and hear your voice in #badsofbollywood … I am so, so proud of you and love you so much!!! (also, thanks for giving me a part in the show. I was secretly dying for you to ask me) …. Series toh ban gayi beta…Picture abhi baaki hai!!!!!' read Karan Johar's caption as she shared an image from the sets of The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood will hit Netflix at 12:30 pm today.

