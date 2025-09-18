Movie releases this Friday (September 19, 2025): Nishaanchi, Jolly LLB 3 and more This Friday, September 19, is packed with cinema excitement as 10 films across genres release in theatres, including Nishaanchi, Jolly LLB 3, Ajey and more.

New Delhi:

The third Friday of September will be a treat for cinema lovers, as a total of 10 films across different genres, including comedy, action, and gangster drama, are set to hit the big screen. Films from Bollywood, South Cinema, and Hollywood are all scheduled to make their theatrical debut on September 19, 2025.

Among the biggest releases are Anurag Kashyap's gangster-drama 'Nishaanchi' and Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi's courtroom comedy drama 'Jolly LLB 3', 'Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi', and more. Here’s a look at the major films hitting the big screens this Friday that cinephiles cannot afford to miss.

10 films releasing this Friday

1. Nishaanchi movie release details

Anurag Kashyap's most anticipated film 'Nishaanchi' is set against the backdrop of early‑2000s Uttar Pradesh. It follows the story of twin brothers Babloo and Dabloo, who are mirror images and take very different paths. This film also marks the theatrical debut of Aaishvary Thackeray. It also stars Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra in key roles. The film is produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under Jar Pictures with Flip Films.

2. Jolly LLB 3 movie release details

After two successful instalments, Subhash Kapoor has come up with the third instalment in the hit comedy franchise 'Jolly LLB' with the film 'Jolly LLB 3'. The film features Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in lead roles. The Bollywood film also stars Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla, Boman Irani, and Annu Kapoor in pivotal roles. For the unversed, the film follows the clash between two lawyers named Jolly Mishra and Jolly Tyagi.

3. Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi release details

Ravindra Gautam's directorial 'Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi' is a biographical drama which is based on Shantanu Gupta's book 'The Monk Who Became Chief Minister'. The film features Paresh Rawal, Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua), Anant Joshi, Pawan Malhotra, Ajay Mengi, Rajesh Khattar, Garima Vikrant Singh, Sarwar Ahuja, Bhagwan Tiwari, Javed Khan King, and Jatin Negi in the key roles.

4. Afterburn movie release details

The English-language action comedy film 'Afterburn' is slated to hit the screens on September 19, 2025. Directed by JJ Perry, it stars Dave Bautista, Samuel L Jackson, Olga Kurylenko, and Kristofer Hivju. For those who may not know, it is based on the Red 5 Comics series by Scott Chitwood, Paul Ens, and Wayne Nichols.

5. Him movie release details

Marlon Wayans's starrer 'Him' is a horror-thriller film which is directed by Justin Tipping. The English-language film features Julia Fox, Tyriq Withers, Tim Heidecker, and Jim Jefferies in the lead roles. The film revolves around the story of a young football player who trains with a legendary champion.

6. A Big Bold Beautiful Journey release details

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is a romantic fantasy drama film directed by Kogonada and stars Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell in the lead roles. The movie follows strangers Sarah and David, who meet at a friend’s wedding and are guided by a mysterious GPS. The plot continues when they embark on a magical journey via portals that reveal important moments from their pasts.

7.Room No. 111 release details

Room No. 111 is a suspenseful murder thriller which features actors like Garima Singh, Apurva, Dharma Keerthiraj, Bimika Janardhan, Mimicry Gopi, and Prema Mehta. It follows the story of Karthik and his daughter who die in a suspicious accident.

8. Beauty (Telugu film) release details

Beauty is a Telugu romantic drama directed by JSS Vardhan. It stars Nilakhi Patra, Naresh Vijay Krishna, and Ankith Koyya. The film showcases the story of a father's love. When his daughter goes missing, his search becomes an emotional journey of hope, trust, and innocence.

9. Ilanti Cinema Meereppudu Chusundaru release details

The Telugu-language adventure comedy film 'Ilanti Cinema Meereppudu Chusundaru' is going to be released on September 19, 2025. It is directed by Super Raja and features Vamshi Gone, Chandana Palanki, Deepthi Srirangam, Ramya Priya, and Super Raja himself.

10. Shakthi Thirumagan release details

Arun Prabhu Purushothaman's directorial 'Shakthi Thirumagan' is a political drama which features actors like Vijay Antony, Kannan, Krish Hassan, Vagai Chandrasekhar, and Cell Murugan in the pivotal roles.

The Tamil action drama movie 'Shakthi Thirumagan' will be released in theatres on September 19, 2025.

