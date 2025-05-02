Nirmal Kapoor, Boney and Anil Kapoor's mother, dies at 90 due to age-related illness Anil Kapoor's mother, Nirmal Kapoor, passed away at the age of 90 at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital on Friday.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor's mother, Nirmal Kapoor, passed away at the age of 90 on Friday. According to Dr Santosh Shetty (CEO and Executive Director, Kokilaben Ambani Hospital), Mrs Nirmal Kapoor passed away peacefully at the hospital around 5.25 pm today, May 2, 2025. The entire Kapoor family is shocked and mourning her death.

For the unversed, she celebrated her 90th birthday in September 2024. Bollywood celebrities and the members of the Kapoor family, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, were spotted at Nirmal Kapoor's residence to pay their last respects. The Instagram account of Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani shared videos that show mourners have started arriving at Boney Kapoor's house to offer condolences to her mother.

In 2022, the Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor wished Nirmal Kapoor on her 88th birthday by sharing a series of pictures on his Instagram account. In the caption, he wrote, 'The wonderful daughter, wife, mother, grandmother & now great grandmother celebrates her 88th birthday today! There’s no one like you! Happy Birthday Mom! @nirmalkapoorbombay.'

Nirmal Kapoor was married to the famous producer and assistant director Surinder Kapoor. He was known for films including Pukar, No Entry, Loafer, Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja.

