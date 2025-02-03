Netizens troll Grammy Awards after four-time winner Zakir Hussain omitted from tributes by Chris Martin

Follow us on Image Source : X Zakir Hussain omitted from Grammy Awards 2025 tributes

Music lovers have expressed anger over the exclusion of Indian tabla maestro and four-time Grammy Award winner Zakir Hussain from the 'In Memoriam' segment organised to pay tribute to him at the 67th Grammy Awards. This big mistake of the organizers is being criticised on social media. It is significant to note that the 'In Memoriam' segment was led by British singer and Coldplay Band's lead vocalist Chris Martin, who was recently in India for the Spheres World Tour.

Hussain won three Grammy Awards last year

The ceremony held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday paid tribute to every artist who has passed away in the past year. For the unversed, Zakir Hussain was the first musician from India to win three Grammy Awards last year. Zakir Hussain died on December 15, 2024 at the age of 73 in a hospital in San Francisco due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Social media reactions

When tributes were being paid to the artists who had passed away last year in Grammy's 'In Memoriam' segment, Zakir Hussain's name was missing. This was a mistake, which Indian and international fans strongly objected to. Many users on social media reacted sharply to this and tagged the Academy and raised questions about this huge mistake.

One user wrote, "How come Zakir Hussain's name was not in Grammy's condolence message? He was last year's winner." Another user said, "This is really a big mistake. I did not see the Recording Academy including Zakir Hussain's name in the tribute segment." Another post read, "It is really shameful not to include four-time Grammy Award winner and many times nominated artist Zakir Hussain in the tribute."

Tributes were paid to these artists

This year's Grammy Awards ceremony paid tribute to many big musicians, including legendary artists like Liam Payne, Kris Kristofferson, Cissy Houston, Tito Jackson, Joe Chambers, Jack Jones, Mary Martin, Marianne Faithful, Seiji Ozawa and Ella Jenkins. On this occasion, Chris Martin performed the 'In Memoriam' tribute along with his guitarist Grace Bowers.

