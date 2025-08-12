Who was Nazima? The Bollywood actor breathed her last at 77 Nazima has passed away at 77 years old. She featured in more than 47 Hindi films and was known for playing supporting roles in films.

New Delhi:

Veteran actress Nazima, who gained recognition by playing supporting roles in Bollywood films, is no more. She passed away at the age of 77. The reason for her death is still unknown.

For the unversed, Nazima worked in many Bollywood films of the 60s and 70s. She played the roles of sister and friend in several films of that era.

Nazima was popularly known as 'Resident Sister'

Born on March 25, 1948 in Nashik, Nazima was known as Bollywood's 'Resident Sister'. She passed away on Monday, August 11. She lived in Dadar, Mumbai, with her two sons. Nazima's death was confirmed by her cousin Zarin Babu through a social media post.

Nazima started debuted as a child artist

Nazima started her career as a child artist. Her first role was that of baby Chand in the film 'Do Bigha Zameen', in which she appeared in the role of the elder sister among two sisters. She played the role of Chhoti Paro's classmate in 'Devdas' and then Abhi Bhattacharya's sister in 'Biraj Bahu'. Nazima was also seen in the children's film 'Ab Dilli Door Nahin' produced by Raj Kapoor.

Nazima also appeared in these films

Later, she acted with Sanjeev Kumar in Nishaan (Hai Tabassum Tera) and Raja Aur Rank (O Firki Wali and Sang Basanti). She worked with Rajesh Khanna in Aurat Aur Doli. Apart from this, she appeared in Manchali, Prem Nagar, Anurag, Beimaan, etc.

Nazima played the role of Asha Parekh's sister in 'Aaye Din Bahar Ke' (Ae Kash Kisi Deewane Ko). In the year 1972, Nazima played the role of Manoj Kumar's sister in the film 'Beimaan'. She was also nominated for Filmfare Best Supporting Actress Category for playing Manoj Kumar's sister in this film.

Nazima's last film was Dayar-e-Madina, released in 1975. She then retired from acting, choosing marriage and a spiritual life away from the film industry.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut reacts to Jaya Bachchan's video, calls her 'most spoilt privileged woman'