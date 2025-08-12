Kangana Ranaut reacts to Jaya Bachchan's video, calls her 'most spoilt privileged woman' A video of veteran actress and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan is going viral, in which she is seen pushing a man. Kangana Ranaut has now reacted to this video.

New Delhi:

A video of veteran actress and MP Jaya Bachchan has surfaced online, in which she was seen expressing her anger but also pushing aside a man. For the unversed, the youth tries to take a selfie with Jaya Bachchan without permission, on which she was seen pushing the man in anger.

Now, another actress-turned-politician has reacted to the video. Actress, producer and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut shared Jaya Bachchan's video and called her the most spoilt and privileged woman.

What did Kangana Ranaut write about Jaya Bachchan?

Kangana Ranaut shared a post on her Instagram story. In this, she has expressed displeasure over this attitude of Jaya Bachchan. 'The most spoiled and privileged woman. People put up with her tantrums\ nonsense only because she is Amitabh Bachchan ji's wife. Such disgrace and shame,' read her caption.

Kangana also targeted the opposition party

Kangana also targeted the opposition party on the pretext of Jaya Bachchan. In the viral video, Jaya Bachchan is seen wearing the red cap of the Samajwadi Party. Kangana wrote on her Instagram stories, 'That Samajwadi cap looks like a rooster comb, while she looks like a fighting cock.'

Why is the video going viral?

Let us tell you that Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan got angry in the Parliament House premises when a person tried to take a selfie with her without her permission. During this, Jaya Bachchan reprimanded the person and scolded and pushed him away. Let us tell you that this is not the first incident when the SP MP has got angry at a person for shooting her.

In the 32-second viral video, Jaya Bachchan is seen arriving at the venue when a man tries to take a selfie. She appears visibly agitated and is heard saying, 'Kya kar rahe ho aap?' ('What are you doing?') before physically pushing the man away. Moments later, Lok Sabha MP and RJD leader Misa Bharti, daughter of Lalu Prasad Yadav, is seen walking behind her.

Also Read: Jaya Bachchan loses her cool again, pushes man trying to take selfie at Constitution Club | Video