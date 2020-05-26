Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Ghoomketu releases on ZEE5. All you need to know before you watch it

Image Source : INDIA TV Ghoomketu directed by Pushpendra Nath Mishra is a comedy-drama, which began streaming on ZEE5 from May 22.

Ghoomketu is one of the first Bollywood movies to release on OTT platform amid coronavirus lockdown. Though the film was wrapped up a few years ago, it couldn't make it to screens due to some or the other reasons. Ghoomketu directed by Pushpendra Nath Mishra is a comedy-drama, which is streaming now on ZEE5 from May 22. For the unversed, the director of Ghoomketu is best known for his Netflix series Taj Mahal 1989.

Besides Nawazzuddin, who is our primary reason to watch this film, Ghoomketu has an impressive cast. Anurag Kashyap, Raghubir Yadav, Ila Arun, Swanand Kirkire mark their presence besides cameo appearances by Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha, Chitrangda Singh and filmmaker Nikkhil Advani. ALSO READ: Ila Arun was initially 'skeptical to work with Nawazuddin Siddiqui'

Ghoomketu revolves around an aspiring writer who lands in Mumbai to make it big in the film industry. Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap plays a crooked cop in the film.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap on their roles in Ghoomketu

Talking about his role, Nawazuddin revealed that there are striking similarities between him and the character he plays in Ghoomketu. "I had also come from a small town to Mumbai and I felt people here are 'to the point'. It took time for me to adjust. Mumbai is advanced, fast paced and for people like us, it takes time to get into this groove. One has to struggle a lot initially as I wasn't able to match the way things are here. The kind of struggle the writer has faced in the movie, I have also struggled a lot in the film industry as an actor. There are quite a few similarities between this character and my life," Nawazuddin told PTI in an interview.

Anurag Kashyap, who calls himself a reluctant actor, said in a statement, "I didn’t need to do any prep. I was in between shoots and I am a reluctant actor so playing lazy came easily. And I was also at the most unfit at that time and that went with the character. Also, somehow I have only played a cop in my last three outings as an actor, including Ghoomketu now. If not an evil cop then a corrupt or a lazy cop but never a good cop."

Ghoomketu Review

Below is an excerpt from Ghoomketu review by IANS:

"Few actors can turn a mediocre film into watchable fare as Nawazuddin does, and "Ghoomketu" only reiterates that fact. At a glance, he would seem in his comfort zone here, playing the smalltown guy. Yet as the new-look Nawaz adds an entirely different dimension to the smalltown hero prototype, he underlines once again the fact that his range as an actor is simply inexhaustible. If Nawaz comes up with a stellar act, most others in the cast deserve accolades, too. Ila Arun as Santo bua matches Nawazuddin''s comic timing. Anurag Kashyap impresses with understated humour essaying Inspector Badlani. Swanand Kirkire has its moments as Guddan chacha. Raghubir Yadav as Ghoomketu''s ''Dadda'' would have been more effective if he did not give in to the tendency to ham."

Netizens Review Ghoomketu

Before you decide to watch Nawazuddin's Ghoomketu, we have compiled a few tweets for you. Go through them and decide for yourself.

