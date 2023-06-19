Nawazuddin Siddiqui defends kissing scene with Avneet Kaur in Tiku Weds Sheru; says 'SRK continues to romance'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TEAM KANGANA RANAUT Nawazuddin Siddiqui defends his kissing scene with Avneet Kaur in Tiku Weds Sheru, says SRK continues to romance

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur's starrer 'Tiku Weds Sheru' is receiving backlash ever since its trailer release. A section of cinema buffs is irked by the kissing scene between the pair with almost 25 years of age difference. The actor has now opened up about the backlash on social media and called the young generation useless.

In an interview with India Today, the Sacred Games actor said, "Romance is ageless. The problem is that the young men have no romance left. We are from the times when romance was something else. We would be in love and be in 'ishq' for years. Today, Shah Rukh Khan continues to do romantic roles because the young generation is ‘nalli’. They don't know romance.”

He further said the young generation has not lived in romance and they love and break up on WhatsApp. “Everything today happens on WhatsApp, be it love, or breakup. There is a reason behind this. People who have lived in romance can do romance. Who else will do it?”, Siddiqui said.

Helmed by Sai Kabir, Tiku Weds Sheru revolves around a junior artist who gets married to an ambitious girl wanting to become a Bollywood actress. Tiku, played by Avneet Kaur, moves to Delhi under the pretext of higher studies and falls in love with a Muslim man. However, her parents marry her off to Sheru. The film shows how Tiku and Sheru unite to fulfill their dreams and fall head over heels in love with each other. Produced by Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika Films, the film will premiere on Amazon Prime on

Watch the trailer of Tiku Weds Sheru here:

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was earlier seen in Jogira Sara Ra Ra co-starring Neha Sharma and Afwaah along with Bhumi Pednekar. On the other hand, Tiku Weds Sheru will mark Avneet Kaur's Bollywood debut.

