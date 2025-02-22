Nargis Fakhri ties knot in secret wedding with Kashmiri businessman Tony Baig: Reports Reports also mention that after the wedding, the happy couple has left for their romantic honeymoon in Switzerland. So far, neither Nargis nor Tony have confirmed or denied the news.

Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri, who made a sensational debut opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Rockstar, has shocked her fans by secretly tying the knot with Kashmiri businessman Tony Baig. Known for her roles in Madras Cafe and Main Tera Hero, Nargis had kept a relatively low profile in recent years. However, her sudden wedding news is sending shockwaves through social media as pictures of the intimate ceremony go viral.

According to reports, the secret ceremony took place in Los Angeles at the luxurious Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, attended by a select group of close friends and family members. The news first broke when a Reddit user shared images of the wedding celebrations, which had been posted on Instagram by Nargis' relatives. The photos revealed a grand white cake decorated with flowers and initials of the bride and groom, confirming the couple's union.

Another image featured the wedding venue's entrance, adorned with a logo of Nargis and Tony’s names. These snapshots confirmed that the actress had indeed married Tony in an intimate ceremony away from the public eye. Nargis’ fans, who were taken by surprise, quickly flooded social media with comments expressing shock and joy.

To add to the excitement, Nargis shared pictures from what appeared to be her honeymoon in Switzerland. In one photo, she was seen enjoying a relaxing swim in a white swimsuit, while Tony’s presence in the same location confirmed their getaway. The romantic snaps only fueled speculation that the couple had indeed tied the knot, as their stunning vacation photos continued to captivate fans.

While the news caught the attention of Bollywood enthusiasts, fans couldn’t help but speculate about Nargis’ sudden low-key wedding. Some users jokingly commented that Nargis may be pregnant, while others expressed disbelief at her decision to keep the wedding private.

With this surprise announcement, Nargis Fakhri’s fans are now eagerly following her social media for more glimpses of her married life, while also celebrating the couple’s beautiful journey ahead.