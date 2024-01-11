'My Genius Sukku Darling': Allu Arjun shares BTS picture with Pushpa 2 director Sukumar

Follow us on Image Source : X Pushpa 2 will clash with Singham Again on Independence Day this year.

South superstar Allu Arjun is currently busy shooting for his much-awaited release, Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film is slated to hit the big screens on the occasion of Independence Day this year. The lead star of the film on Thursday took to his social media handles to send birthday wishes to the director of Pushpa 2, Sukumar. Along with the post, the actor also shared a behind-the-scene picture from the sets of the film wherein the two are seen discussing while sitting on chairs. ''Happy Birthday to My Genius Sukku Darling #Sukumar,'' Allu Arjun wrote along with the picture.

Check out the post:

While on the special occasion of director Sukumar's birthday, the makers also of Pushpa shared a poster of the director on their social media. While wishing the director, they jotted down the caption, ''Wishing the maverick director and the creator of the awe-inspiring world of #Pushpa, @aryasukku a very Happy Birthday.''

About Pushpa 2 and its clash with Singham Again

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 is reportedly made on a huge budget of Rs 350 crore, making it one of the most expensive Indian films so far. Apart from Allu Arjun, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Sunil, and Anasuya Bharadwaj in prominent roles. Pushpa 2: The Rule will be released in cinemas in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Pushpa 2 will be clashing with the Rohit Shetty directorial, Singham Again, which is the third installment in Rohit's Cop Universe after Singham (2011) and Singham Returns (2014).

