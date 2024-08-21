Musicians Uttam Singh, KS Chitra will receive the 'Lata Mangeshkar Award' along with prize money of Rs 2 lakh

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM KS Chitra to receive 'Lata Mangeshkar Award'

Renowned music composer Uttam Singh and playback singer KS Chitra will be honoured with the National Lata Mangeshkar Award by the Madhya Pradesh government on September 28. The award ceremony will be held in Madhya Pradesh in which the artist will be given a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh and a citation. The state culture department confers this award every year on the birth anniversary of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. For the unversed, Uttam Singh has also given music in the film 'Dil To Pagal Hai' for which he also received the National Film Award.

Where will the award ceremony be held?

Jayant Bhise, director of Ustad Alauddin Khan Music and Arts Academy, confirmed that Uttam Singh will be awarded the Mangeshkar Award for 2022, while KS Chitra will be given this award for the year 2023. For the first time, the award ceremony will be held in a recently built auditorium dedicated to Lata Mangeshkar. It was built by the Madhya Pradesh government in her memory.

Prize Money

Lata Mangeshkar was born on 28 September 1929 in Indore. She died on 6 February 2022 at the age of 92. She has left an indelible mark on Indian music. Established in the year 1984, the award aims to encourage artistic excellence in light music. It includes a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh and a citation. Earlier, veteran artists like Naushad, Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle have been honored with this prestigious award.

Uttam Singh and KS Chitra's career

KS Chitra sings Indian classical music, devotional and popular music. She has given voice to Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali and Punjabi songs. Uttam Singh is a well-known music director who has also directed music for films like 'Dil To Pagal Hai', 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha', 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' and 'Pardes'.

