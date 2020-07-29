Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GAURAVKAPUR Mumbai Police summons Roshan Abbas, Gaurav Kapur in 'fake social media followers' scam

Mumbai police have summoned Roshan Abbas, Radio Jockey and actor; and Gaurav Kapur, former IPL commentator today in social media fake followers scam. More than 100 celebrities including Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone were under Mumbai Police's radar regarding the fake followers scam. Police had already recorded statements of over 22 celebrities and have summoned more personalities to understand the root of the scam. These celebrities are said to have increased their presence on social media like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and other platforms by paying for the increased number of likes and followers.

After singer Bhumi Trivedi complained about a fake profile running under her name to Mumbai Police, the whole scam came in public view. The singer said that the fake profile would chat with people and then use the screenshots to increase the followers. Later, she also took to her verified Instagram account to thank the Police for their quick action. She wrote, "Gratitude and endless acknowledgment, @cpmumbaipolice @MumbaiPolice @officeofUT @officeofAUT, @AnilDeshmukhNCP for taking strict and prompt action against the menace of fraud activities prevailing over social media by misguiding , misleading social media platform account holders & users by misusing my name embroiling me. Thank You Sachin Vaze sir and his team for willingly helping me even in the time of Pandemic, looking into the matter and solving the stress. Kudos to The Brave men."

According to Mumbai Crime Branch, the price for every like and follower is also fixed. The followers are increased according to the celebrities. Police have also arrested two people involved in this racket and have claimed that more arrests are in line. Crime Branch has claimed that they have identified more people involved in the racket and will arrest them in the coming days.

