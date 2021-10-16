Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE Updates: Mumbai special court to give verdict on SRK's son Aryan Khan's bail on Oct 20

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IAMSRK_AFIFA Aryan Khan

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and five others arrested in a drug seizure case are waiting for the court to hear their bail verdict on October 20. The accused have been shifted to the general barracks of the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai as their quarantine period ended earlier this week. They had been shifted to the Arthur Road prison in central Mumbai after their initial custodial remand with the NCB got over and a magistrate sent them in judicial custody but denied them bail.

As he waits for the special Mumbai court to hear his bail application, Aryan spoke to his parents, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri over a video call from the jail on Thursday. The 23-year-old was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. Based on a tip-off that a rave party was scheduled on the ship, an NCB team raided the Goa-bound Cordelia cruise on October 2 evening and allegedly seized drugs. Several persons including Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were arrested.

Catch all the LIVE updates here: