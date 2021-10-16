Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE Updates: Mumbai special court to give verdict on SRK's son Aryan Khan's bail on Oct 20

Saturday, October 16, 2021
     
New Delhi Updated on: October 16, 2021 10:20 IST
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and five others arrested in a drug seizure case are waiting for the court to hear their bail verdict on October 20. The accused have been shifted to the general barracks of the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai as their quarantine period ended earlier this week. They had been shifted to the Arthur Road prison in central Mumbai after their initial custodial remand with the NCB got over and a magistrate sent them in judicial custody but denied them bail.

As he waits for the special Mumbai court to hear his bail application, Aryan spoke to his parents, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri over a video call from the jail on Thursday. The 23-year-old was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. Based on a tip-off that a rave party was scheduled on the ship, an NCB team raided the Goa-bound Cordelia cruise on October 2 evening and allegedly seized drugs. Several persons including Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were arrested.

Catch all the LIVE updates here:

 

  • Oct 16, 2021 10:20 AM (IST)

    Aryan Khan has been given a number in Arthur Road Jail. It is 956. Every accused coming to the Under Trial Jail is given a number through which he is called for giving allowance ie jail food, taking coupons from the jail canteen or taking part in other prison activities. An under-trial accused in jail is not called by his name but by the number given to him. 

     

  • Oct 16, 2021 10:20 AM (IST)

    Aryan Khan shifted to general barracks

    Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and five others arrested in a drug seizure case have been shifted to general barracks of the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai as their quarantine period was over.

  • Oct 16, 2021 10:18 AM (IST)

    When was Aryan Khan arrested?

    Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3. He is currently in judicial custody and lodged at the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai. He approached the special court for bail after his plea for the same was rejected by a magistrate's court last week on the grounds of not having the jurisdiction to decide the matter. the court will give its verdict on October 20.

  • Oct 16, 2021 10:17 AM (IST)

    Aryan (23), arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast, will have to remain in jail for at least six more days, as a special court earlier in the day posted his and two others' bail pleas for orders on October 20. They had been shifted to the Arthur Road prison in central Mumbai after their initial custodial remand with the NCB got over and a magistrate sent them in judicial custody but denied them bail. Based on a tip-off that a rave party was scheduled on the ship, an NCB team raided the Goa-bound Cordelia cruise on October 2 evening and allegedly seized drugs. Several persons including Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were arrested.

