Mumbai court sends Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, 2 others to NCB custody till October 7

Esplanade Court in Mumbai on Monday sent Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha in the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) till October 7. NCB arrested Shah Rukh Khan's son on charges of consumption, sale, and purchase of narcotic drugs, after a rave party was busted aboard a luxury cruise liner. The agency busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on Saturday night.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate R M Nerlikar noted that the investigation in the case is of prime importance and considering this aspect, the presence of the accused before the NCB is necessary.

"The fact is that the co-accused in the case were found in possession of drugs and these three accused (Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha) were accompanying them. Investigation is of prime importance and hence it is useful for both the prosecution and the accused to prove their innocence,” the court said.

Six other accused - Nupur Satija, Ishmeet Chadha, Mohak Jaiswal, Gomit Chopra, Vikrant Chhokar and a drug supplier from suburban Juhu, were arrested late on Sunday and produced before the magistrate's court on Monday.

The accused were produced before a Mumbai Court after their medical. Earlier, NCB told the court that they need Aryan in custody till October 11.

"Cruise ship party case: ASG Anil Singh appearing for NCB before a Mumbai Court says accused Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant& Munmun Dhamecha booked under 8C, 20, 27,&35 NDPS Act. 5 more arrested & under investigation, he submits before court. NCB seeks 9-day custody of the accused," tweeted ANI.

Meanwhile, NCB's Superintendent V.V. Singh, in his arrest memo, said that Aryan Khan was being arrested under the NDPS Act for his "involvement in the consumption, sale and purchase of contraband" (drugs) along with other known and unknown persons.

The arrest was made in connection with the seizure of 13 gms cocaine, 5 gms MD, 21 gms charas, and 22 pills of MDMA, totally worth Rs 1,33,000 from him. Aryan Khan, 23, acknowledged and said that he understood the grounds of his arrest and has informed his family of the same.

(With Inputs from PTI)