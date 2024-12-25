MT Vasudevan Nair, Malayalam literature and cinema legend, dies at 91 due to cardiac arrest

Follow us on Image Source : X MT Vasudevan Nair breathed his last at 91 on Wednesday evening

Malayalam author and screenplay writer MT Vasudevan Nair died at the age of 91. The king of lyrical melancholy in Malayalam, MT Vasudevan Nair, passed away in Kozhikode on Wednesday. For the last eleven days, the author was hospitalised. He had a heart attack and was taken to the hospital immediately. Being on ventilator support, the late author breathed his last on Wednesday. His works like 'Naluket', 'Randamoozham', 'Varanasi' and 'Spirit of Darkness' gave him an important place in the literary world.

Kerala Government declares official mourning

To commemorate the passing of Malayalam author MT Vasudevan Nair, the Kerala government has proclaimed official mourning for December 26 and 27. As a sign of respect, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has ordered that all government events be postponed, including the Cabinet meeting that was originally planned for December 26. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan also paid condolence to the late author. "His steadfast commitment to secularism and humanity leaves behind a legacy that will inspire generations." the CM wrote.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reacts

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress MP from Wayanad, Kerala also extended her heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and admirers of MT. She wrote that MT Vasudevan Nair's legacy will live on in every story he told and every heart he touched.

His contribution to the Malayalam Film Industry

MT Vasudevan Nair also contributed to Malayalam cinema. He wrote screenplays for many popular films, including 'Nirmalyam', 'Peruntachan', 'Randamoozham' and 'Amritham Gamaya'. Apart from this, he has received many awards from all over the country, including honours like Jnanpith in 1996 and Padma Bhushan in 2005.

MT was born in Koodalur near Palakkad

Malayalam and Bengal's love for literature and cinema has always been famous, where people deeply respect their writers and filmmakers. One such personality in Malayalam literature and cinema is MT Vasudevan Nair, whom his fans fondly called just MT. He was born in July 1933 in Koodalur near Palakkad. He received his schooling from Malamalkav LP School and Kumaranallur High School and then obtained a BSc degree in Chemistry from Victoria College. After graduation, he became a teacher, but his literary journey began when his stories started getting published in Jayakeralam magazine. His first story collection 'Bloody Sands' was also published during this period.

Also Read: Yearender 2024: All We Imagine As Light to I Want To Talk, this year's shining examples of reflective cinema