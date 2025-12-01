Mrunal Thakur shares cryptic post amid dating rumours with Dhanush, cricketer Shreyas Iyer: 'They talk…' Mrunal Thakur sparked buzz online after sharing a cryptic post amid ongoing dating rumours linking her to actor Dhanush and cricketer Shreyas Iyer. Find out what she wrote.

New Delhi:

Mrunal Thakur is in the limelight for her dating rumours with Tere Ishk Mein star Dhanush and cricketer Shreyas Iyer. And she has her own way of clarifying rumours about her that aren't true. On Sunday, the Son of Sardaar 2 actress reacted to her dating rumours via a cryptic post.

Chatter around Mrunal Thakur's relationship has been doing the rounds on the Internet for a while now. The rumours found a place on Reddit over the weekend, post which Mrunal chose to respond.

Mrunal Thakur breaks silence on dating rumours

If you are looking for an official statement, you'll be disappointed. Mrunal Thakur chose humour to deal with the dating buzz. Taking to Instagram story, she posted a video of her mother massaging her head. The duo seem to be in splits over something. That's when we read the text atop her video. It read: "They talk, we laugh. P.S. Rumours are free PR and I love free stuff!" Take a look at the screenshot here:

What is Mrunal Thakur's dating buzz with Dhanush and Shreyas Iyer about?

Mrunal Thakur's relationship rumours were a bolt from the blue. Several unverified reports claimed that the duo are looking at a future together and is spending a lot of time together.

Rumours with Dhanush started when the duo started commenting on each other's posts. The buzz grew stronger when Mrunal reacted to the Tamil star with a red heart emoji.

Mrunal Thakur's work front

Mrunal Thakur was last seen in Son of Sardaar 2 opposite Ajay Devgn. She has several projects lined up, including Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, co-starring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, Mouni Roy and Maniesh Paul. She will also appear in Dacoit with Adivi Sesh, and in Do Deewane Seher Mein opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi, which is slated for release on February 20, 2026.

