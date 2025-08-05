Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur's alleged relationship surprises netizens Reportedly Sita Ramam actress Mrunal Thakur is seeing 9-years-old older actor Dhanush. A video of them is also going viral online.

Age gaps in film stars' relationships in nothing new. However, oftentimes, news about an actor's relationships goes viral without any authenticity. Seems like something similar has happened with National Award-winning actor Dhanush. The actor is said to be in a relationship with Sita Ramam actor Mrunal Thakur.

For the unversed, Mrunal is 9 years younger than Dhanush and a video of both has confused netizens. Moreover, several reports have also supported the claim.

Dhanush and Aishwarya's divorce was finalised last year

Last year, Dhanush divorced his wife Aishwarya Rajinikanth. Now, after a year of divorce, the actor's name is being linked with Mrunal Thakur. Both actors have been seen together at events many times. Recently, Dhanush attended Mrunal's birthday party, a video of which is going viral online. In the video, both are seen holding each other's hands, after which the fans' speculation increased further.

A user re-shared the video on X and wrote, 'If the reports of their relationship are true, it's bad, coz I can see no chemistry.' Another user wrote, 'Mrunal could do better.'

Source confirmed that they are in a relationship

According to a report by News18, Dhanush and Mrunal met for the first time during an event in Hyderabad, as she is also very active in the Bollywood and South film industry. Later, their friendship turned into love. In the same report, it was also reported that a source said that it is true that they are dating. But, it is still very new and they have no intention of making their relationship official in front of the public or media.

Mrunal's personal life

Talking about the age of both the actors, Dhanush is 42 years old and Mrinal is 33 years old; there is a difference of 9 years between the two actors. However, the actress keeps her personal life very private, although at one time, the actress's name was being linked with Sharad Tripathi. She was also reportedly in a relationship with her Kumkum Bhagya's co-star, Arjit Taneja.

