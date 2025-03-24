Mocking CJIs to politicians, a look at 5 biggest controversies of Kunal Kamra While the comedian is being trolled for his comments on Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, let's have a look at some of his famous controversies.

Kunal Kamra is one of India's most famous and controversial stand-up comedians in India. His sharp political satire often targets the government and various political figures, due to which he often gets into trouble. He entertains people with his humour but sometimes makes such absurd comments that people become uncomfortable. Recently, he has made such a controversial

comment on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, after which he has once again come into the headlines.

While the comedian is being trolled for his comment, let's have a look at some of his famous controversies.

In the year 2017, Kamra launched 'Shut Up Ya Kunal', a political comedy podcast with Ramit Verma. The show features politicians and activists from different ideologies. They raise and discuss national issues in a funny and satirical manner. The show has been quite popular, but apart from this, Kamra has had a long list of controversies. Kunal Kamra recently criticised Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on social media, highlighting the company's failure to resolve growing customer complaints and unresolved refund issues as well as other issues. Earlier, Kamra had a debate about the gathering of Ola electric scooters outside the Ola store. In response, Aggarwal challenged Kamra, saying, 'If you are so concerned, why don't you help? If not, keep quiet and let us fix real customer problems.' In the year 2020, Kunal Kamra found himself at the centre of another controversy when he mocked the then Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde on social media. In one of the posts, Kamra said, 'One of these fingers is for CJI Bobde... well, I don't want to confuse you, it's the middle one.' Contempt proceedings were filed against Kamra by Attorney General KK Venugopal for his obscene and controversial comments against the CJI. The stand-up comedian has also made a strange comment on former CJI Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud. In May 2020, a petition was filed in the Supreme Court against Kunal Kamra after he described the Supreme Court as a 'Brahmin-Bania' affair in his show 'Be Like'. The petition was filed as an intervention application in an already pending contempt of court case against Kunal Kamra. Earlier in 2021, Attorney-General KK Venugopal had approved contempt proceedings against Kamra for allegedly insulting the judiciary and judges through his social media posts. Comedian Kunal Kamra once again found himself in controversy after he poked fun at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during a recent stand-up show. His comments about Shinde switching political sides sparked outrage, drawing strong reactions from Shiv Sena leaders. As the clip of Kamra's Naya Bharat show went viral, Shiv Sena workers vandalised the venue, a Mumbai hotel where the show was recorded. A police complaint has also been filed against Kamra. The complaint also names Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Sanjay Raut and Aditya Thackeray along with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

