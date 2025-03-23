Sikandar trailer out now: Salman Khan returns as 'Rajkot Ka Raja' | WATCH To furthermore ignite the anticipation, the makers of Sikandar have shared the trailer of the Eid release on Sunday.

Bollywood superstar has been in the news for the release of his upcoming film Sikandar. His fans have been eagerly waiting to watch the actor on the big screens after two years. To ignite the anticipation more, the makers have finally shared the trailer of the Eid release on Sunday. Salman will once again be seen in a 'Robin Hood' good deed role after Jai Ho, in this film.

Sikandar trailer

Sikandar trailer features Rashmika Mandanna as Saisri, who says that Salman Khan's character Sanjay Rajkot has been given several names by his fans like Sikandar, Raja Sahab or Sanjay Sahab. While it is not clear what is the profession of Salman in this film, but he seems like a businessman or a hospital owner who is a big-time philanthropist. At the same time, Rashmika is playing his love interest, while Sharman Joshi's character seems to be working with him.

Watch the trailer here:

Sikandar cast

Apart from Rashmika Mandanna and Salman Khan, the film also features Kajal Aggarwal in a pivotal role. The trailer shows Katappa character fame actor Sathyaraj in the antagonist's role of Minister Pradhan, but reports also suggest that Game Changer actor SJ Suryah will also be playing the main villain in the film. Apart from them, Sharman Joshi and Binny And Family fame actor and Varun Dhawan's niece, Anjini S Dhawan will be seen in supporting roles.

About the film

Sikandar is directed by Aamir Khan starrer Ghajini fame filmmaker, AR Murugadoss. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Pritam has given the music of Sikandar. The film will be released on March 30, 2025.

It is significant to note that Salman Khan will be seen back on the big screen after two years. He was last seen in Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3. He also had a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan.

