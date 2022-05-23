Missing Haryanvi singer found dead in Rohtak, confirms police

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representational image

The body of a Haryanvi singer, who had been missing for nearly two weeks, was found near Bhaini Bhairon village, the police have said. The singer went missing since May 11. The police in Rohtak's Meham said that they had received information a day ago in the evening about a mutilated body found near the aforementioned village.

According to ANI, Sub Inspector Vikas, Meham police, said, "We received a mutilated body last evening near Bhaini Bhairon village; it couldn't be identified... later, we found that an FIR u/s 365 IPC was filed in the matter at Jaffarpur PS,Delhi. Body identified to be of a Sangeeta (Haryanvi singer)."

The police sent the body for an autopsy, following which it was identified as that of Sangeeta, singer. One of the accused has been arrested in the case.

"Sangeeta was missing since May 11. Delhi Police has arrested accused Anil, who's on a 5-day remand. After post mortem, the case will be transferred to Delhi Police. Prima facie, the cause of death seems to be strangulation," the police added.