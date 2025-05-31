Miss World 2025: Anticipating a grand finale with Aishwarya Rai's legacy in mind As the countdown to Miss World 2025 begins, let's take a look back at the time when Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai became the second Indian to win the Miss World 1994 title and relive her winning moment.

New Delhi:

The grand finale of the 72nd edition of the Miss World pageant is all set to take place at HITEX Arena in Hyderabad, Telangana, on Saturday, May 31, 2025. This year, Nandini Gupta, who won the Femina Miss India World 2023 title, will be representing India at the Miss World 2025 finale.

For those who don't know, India has had six winners in the prestigious Miss World competition. The titleholders include Reita Faria Powell (1966), Aishwarya Rai (1994), Diana Hayden (1997), Yukta Mookhey (1999), Priyanka Chopra (2000), and Manushi Chhillar (2017).

As the countdown begins for the world to witness the crowning of Miss World 2025, let's take a look back at the time when veteran Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan became the second Indian to win the Miss World 1994 title and relive her winning moment. The Miss World 1994 pageant was held in Sun City, South Africa, where Aishwarya Rai won the title after beating 86 contestants from all over the world.

As we all know, the Miss World winner is chosen based on a combination of factors, including their performance in fast-track events, preliminary interviews, and their overall presentation during the competition. Aishwarya was also chosen based on her beauty and elegance. Her final answer won her the title that year.

When asked, "What are the qualities Miss World should embody?" Aishwarya responded: "The Miss Worlds that we have had up to date, have been proof enough that they have had compassion. Compassion for the underprivileged and not only for the people who have status and stature, who can look beyond the barriers that man has set up for ourselves of nationalities and colour. We have to look beyond those, and that would make a true Miss World. A true person, a real person."

Watch Aishwarya Rai’s unforgettable Miss World 1994 crowning moment below:

For viewers interested in witnessing the prestigious event, the Miss World 2025 grand finale will be live-streamed on the OTT platform SonyLIV. The event is scheduled for Saturday at 1 PM GMT (6.30 PM IST).

