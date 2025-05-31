Box office report: Here's how much Bhool Chuk Maaf, Kesari Veer and Mission Impossible 8 collected so far Read the box office collections of Rajkummar Rao's 'Bhool Chuk Maaf', Sooraj Pancholi and Suniel Shetty starrer 'Kesari Veer' and Hollywood actor Tom Cruise's starrer 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' here.

From romantic comedies to historical dramas and action thrillers, films from various genres are currently running in Indian theatres. These movies include Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer 'Bhool Chuk Maaf', Sooraj Pancholi and Suniel Shetty starrer 'Kesari Veer' and Hollywood actor Tom Cruise's starrer 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning'. Read further to know about their box office collection.

Bhool Chuk Maaf

Karan Sharma's directorial 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' starring Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sanjay Mishra, Raghubir Yadav, and Seema Pahwa hit the silver screens on May 23, 2025. The film managed to earn Rs 7 crore on its first day at the box office. However, the romantic comedy film slowly witnessed a growth in its earnings and earned Rs 11.5 crore on the first Sunday. The Bollywood movie earned Rs 44.1 crore in its first week of release, and according to industry tracker Sacnilk, the total box office collection of 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' stood at Rs 47.25 crore.

Kesari Veer

The historical drama film 'Kesari Veer', directed by Prince Dhiman, features Sooraj Pancholi, Hera Pheri actor Suniel Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi in the lead roles. The film was released in theatres on May 23, 2025. It must be noted that this film didn't perform well at the box office on its first day, earning Rs 0.25 crore across India. The total box office collection of 'Kesari Veer' stood at Rs 1.53 crore.

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' was released in theatres on May 17, 2025. The latest instalment in the hit film series of the Mission: Impossible franchise witnessed a good start at the Indian box office on the opening day. The film managed to earn Rs 16.5 crore on its first day of release. However, the film collected Rs 54.4 crore within one week, and the box office collection of 'Mission: Impossible 8' in the second week was Rs 26.75 crore. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Tom Cruise's starrer has earned Rs 82.99 crore so far at the Indian box office.

